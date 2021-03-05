Court martial sentences armed K’jong robber to 35 years

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces -UPDF Court Martial sitting in Moroto 3rd division headquarters on Wednesday sentenced a Karimojong burglar to 35 years imprisonment.

Mariko Chegem, 25-years-old resident of Kadilakan village in Lomario parish, Rupa sub County in Moroto district was sentenced after he was found guilty of using a gun to terrorize shop operators in Rupa Sub County in Moroto district.

He was given 10 years for burglary, 5years for possession of firearms and 20 years for attempted murder.

The prosecution led by Lt. Hamza Hirya told court that on the 16th of February 2021 at around 08.00pm, while at Rupa trading centre in Rupa sub county Moroto district, Mariko Chegem with 2 others still at large, using a gun registration number 220703 broke into Mr.Peter Adupa’s shop.

Lt Hamza said during the course of the robbery Mariko Chegem and two others still at large shot and injured Adupa on the right hand before they took off with his shop property and 500,000 Shillings.

The prosecution added that three days back the same gun had been used for stealing animals from Napak adding that the convict was a habitual robber using illegal guns.

“The convict by pleading guilty knew that what he was doing was unlawful and the victim he shot is incapacitated and property taken, So we pray that this honorable court sentence the convict to life imprisonment,” Lt. Hamza prayed.

Col. Bernard Tuhame, the Division court Martial chairman while reading the sentence told the convict that both three counts were to be served concurrently.

He told the convict that by the time he comes back to the society after serving his 35 years he would be a reformed person and fit to live in the society.

Mr.Mariko Chegem was taken to Moroto governmnet prisons.

Jane Nakut one of the residents of Rupa sub county hailed the sentence of Mariko Chegem saying he was a notorious burglar.

“I am very happy for the sentence because its going to keep him away from the public,” she said.

Paul Ngorok another resident told URN that they slept very well after hearing that Mariko Chegem had been given 35years.

“That guy with his team had been listing people to be killed now my appeal to the security is to get those who are also still at large and jail them,” he said.

********

URN