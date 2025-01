Court Martial not interested in arguments, further remands Besigye until 3rd February 2025

Kampala, Uganda | Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Kamulegeya have been further remanded until 3rd February 2025. The Court martial ignored all the questions and concerns raised by Besigye’s legal team led by Martha Karua and Fred Mpanga.

Earlier, Besigye and Hajji Kamulegeya declined to take plea.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW