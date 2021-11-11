Court issues fresh criminal summons against Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Law Development Center-LDC Court has issued fresh criminal summons against former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi for allegedly obtaining registration to Makerere University by false pretence.

This is after Kyagulanyi failed to appear before the court twice on November 4 and 7.

“You are hereby commanded by the Uganda government to appear in this court on the 30th day of November 2021 at 10 am or so soon thereafter as the case may be,” reads part of the summons signed on November 11, 2021 by Magistrate Augustine Alule.

Earlier this year, lawyer Male Mabirizi petitioned the LDC Court to summon Kyagulanyi on allegations of obtaining false registration at Makerere University where he graduated with a Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama-MDD.

Mabirizi noted that on October 21, 2000, Kyagulanyi then 20 years old was registered as a student of MDD on a mature age entry scheme, contrary to Makerere University Prospectus of 1999/2000-2000/2001.

He presented certified copies of the prospectus which provided that for one to be admitted for the mature age entry at that time, they were to be at least 25 years old or have completed formal education at least five years previous to the year of admission, which was not the case with Kyagulanyi.

The prospectus was signed by the Makerere University Academic Registrar Alfred Namoah Masikye.

On November 7, the Directorate of Public Prosecution-DPP took over the case and directed police to launch investigations into the matter.

The LDC Court Resident State Attorney Hannifa Kasana told the court that the DPP had instructed her to take over the matter and was subsequently going to forward the file to police for further investigations.

