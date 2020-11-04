Court issues criminal summons against state minister Rukutana

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ntungamo Chief Magistrate’s court has issued criminal summons against the Labour State Minister, Mwesigwa Rukutana follow failure to appear for his trial for attempted murder, assault, malicious damage and threatening violence.

The minister, who was expected to appear before Ntungamo Chief Magistrate, Sara Mponye Kolya on Tuesday was no show. His lawyer, Owen Mulangira informed the magistrate that his client was unavailable because he is sick.

The State Prosecutor, Baine Eunice asked the magistrate to issue criminal summons for Rukutana, saying his absence has delayed the case.

Mulangira pleaded with court in vain not to issue to criminal summons for Rukutana, saying he wasn’t feeling well and it is a constitutional right.

However, Kolya overruled his plea and issued criminal summons for Rukutana. She adjourned the matter to January 20th, 2020.

The prosecution alleges that on September 5th, while at Kagugu in Rushenyi, Rukutana shot and injured a person during the National Resistance Movement party primaries.

He was jointly arrested together with his three bodyguards from his home in Kagugu in Rushenyi and arraigned in court where he was charged with inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage to property.

