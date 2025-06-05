Court denies bail to man accused of forging Janet Museveni’s signature

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to Kenneth Niwamanya, a 25-year-old man facing charges of forging the signature of First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni. Niwamanya was denied bail on Wednesday by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, who cited the unsuitability of his sureties.

Kayizzi ruled that the sureties presented were of advanced age, contrary to the recommended bail guidelines, which discourage such profiles. Further justifying the decision, the magistrate noted that the hearing of the case had already commenced and that there would be no delay in concluding the trial. The prosecution, led by Ivan Kyazze, had brought the Investigating Officer to testify. However, Niwamanya’s legal team, led by Nicholas Ssenkumi, objected to the testimony, arguing that the officer had consistently been present in court while other prosecution witnesses were testifying.

When asked by Magistrate Kayizzi to provide evidence to support the claim, a person from the public gallery stood up and informed the court that the Investigating Officer had always been present, sitting in a corner and listening to testimony.

Kayizzi expressed concern that the objection had not been raised earlier. Ssenkumi responded, saying, “Unfortunately, I didn’t know that he was among the prosecution witnesses because even his statement was never disclosed to us.” He proceeded to request the court to disqualify the officer from testifying.

In response, Magistrate Kayizzi ruled that he would review CCTV footage and consult court orderlies regarding proceedings held on April 4th, April 22nd, and May 16th, 2025. He stated, “I don’t want to rush the ruling,” but indicated that if the Investigating Officer is seen attending sessions while other witnesses were testifying, he would “automatically be disqualified.”

The case was adjourned to June 18, 2025, and Niwamanya was further remanded. According to the prosecution, Niwamanya had sought to appoint the First Lady as patron of his organization, Umoja Youth Initiative Development Uganda. To facilitate this, he allegedly forged letters bearing her scanned signature to solicit funds from various offices for a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

It was later discovered that the signature was forged. According to prosecutors, it lacked distinct features found in the First Lady’s genuine signature. Additionally, the forged letter was addressed “To Whom It May Concern,” a format reportedly not used by Mrs. Museveni in her official correspondence.

Niwamanya denied the charges but failed to present substantial sureties. He was arrested on August 22, 2024, at the Ministry of Education offices in Kampala while in possession of the forged documents.

