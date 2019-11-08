Court asks for written submissions in Kyarenga concerts case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court has asked parties in the case where government was sued for blocking the concerts featuring Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to file written submissions.

The parties are the Attorney General and Bajjo Events and Abtex Productions.

Civil Division of the High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Mugambe on Thursday directed that the applicants write their submissions by November, 11th and then the Attorney General responds by November 18th.

Mugambe further directed that all parties should again appear before court on December, 13th to make oral submissions from which she will later set the judgement date.

In his brief submissions before court, Erias Lukwago who is representing the promoters asked court to hear the case and conclude it before Christmas.

He said that as businessmen, they normally get profits during Christmas season and they are likely to make losses should court decide the case after Christmas.

In May 2019 the government was dragged to court after police blocked the music concerts which were scheduled to take place from Easter Monday, April, 22nd to May, 5th, 2019.

The blocked shows were to take place in Gulu, Lira, Arua and Kampala.

Bajjo and Musinguzi argue that they had suffered economic loss since the organizers had reportedly 230 million shillings to Bobi Wine and his crew to provide entertainment.

