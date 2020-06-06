Couple perishes on the way to attend scientific wedding

Kisoro, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | A couple has perished in a motor accident on its way to attend a scientific wedding in Kisoro district.

Hillary Namanya, the Programs Manager of Rukundo International, a Local Non-Government Organization in Kabale and his wife, Barbra Natukunda crashed around 5:30pm on Friday at Kagano along Kabale Kisoro road in Kanaba Sub county Kisoro district in their Toyota mark II vehicle registration number UAG 044 M.

William Tumuhairwe, the Officer in Charge of Traffic at Kisoro police station, says the vehicle that was being driven by Natukunda failed to negotiate a corner at Kagano trading center and swerved off the road before rolling several times.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, says the couple was killed on spot while Rachael Guhirwa who was traveling in the vehicle was rushed to Kisoro hospital in critical condition where she was referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

According to Maate, the couple was on it way to attend a scientific wedding of their friend Nelson Yumvirusaba and his wife, Rachael Guhirwa in Gisha village in Murora sub county scheduled for today.

The couple had secured permission from Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Darius Nandinda to travel to Kisoro for the wedding.

The deceased’s bodies are lying at Kisoro hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

