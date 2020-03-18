COSASE grills KCCA ED Kitaka over staff pensions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acting Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Eng. Andrew Kitaka has denied accusations of flouting the Pensions Act and causing financial loss to government.

He was appearing before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises-COSASE alongside other Authority officials to respond to a petition accusing KCCA of illegally remitting 10% contributions to the National Social Security Fund-NSSF yet some staff are permanent and pensionable.

The petition, which doesn’t explicitly state the amount of money lost was sent to the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga implicating Richard Lule, the Director Administration and Human Resource and staff of abuse of office and causing financial loss.

Kitaka argued that KCCA staff are appointed under a new pay structure approved by the Public Service Ministry in November 2015 and that this structure mandates the remittance of NSSF contributions. He referred to a 15th, July 2019 letter by the Solicitor General advising that KCCA staff are not permanent and pensionable.

He however, says the Solicitor General contradicted the opinion in another letter he authored on September 11th 2019 calling for the establishment of a committee by the Public Service Commission to consult on the issue extensively with all stakeholders so as to guide KCCA on what steps to take. Kitaka concluded that in the absence of a clear legal opinion, no staff at the Authority is guilty of abuse of office.

His explanation didn’t convince MPs led by the Kira Municipality legislator, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who pointed out that KCCA should have halted NSSF payments since the Public Service Commission had pointed out an ambiguity in the staff appointment minutes stating it was not clear whether or not staff had been appointed permanently.

Ssemujju quizzed the KCCA Acting Legal Director, Caleb Mugisha on why he ignored this glaring discrepancy.

Kitaka also came under fire for remitting NSSF for contract staff who are entitled to gratuity.

Semujju quizzed Kitaka on whether he had sought the advice of Mugisha regarding the issue.

The committee asked the KCCA officials to return to the committee at a later date with proof of all legal opinions sought by KCCA and computation of how much tax payer’s money has been channeled to NSSF through the disputed payments.

URN