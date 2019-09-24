COSAFA GIRLS: Uganda 20 Comoros 0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team humiliated Comoros 20-00 in a one sided COSAFA U-17 Girls Championship group A contest at the Anjalay Stadium, Mauritius on Tuesday.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge continued with her scoring spree at the tournament scoring seven goals today to take her tally to 15 and regain the lead in the top scorers’ race.

Margaret Kunihira too was impressive on the day scoring five goals while Fauzia Najjemba and diminutive midfielder Shakira Nyinagahirwa added a double brace (four goals) and a hat-trick respectively.

Right-back Gillian Akadinda also spared time to move forward and get onto the score sheet in a one-sided affair.

Uganda led 14-0 by the half time break before the rest of the goals coming in the subsequent half.

The victory meant Uganda ascended to the summit of group A on superior goal difference scoring a total of 32 goals in three games, eleven more than Zambia who also finished with seven points.

Uganda XI

Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Gilian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Margaret Kunihira, Samalie Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Shakira Nyinagahirwa

Substitutes

Joan Namusisi (GK), Gift Nasasira (GK), Catherine Nagadya, Moureen Nangonzi, Precious Atwiine, Cissy Kabarwani, Hadijah Nandago, Zaitun Namaganda