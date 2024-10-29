Controversy shrouds search for West Buganda Diocese Bishop

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Controversy is shrouding the search for the next Bishop of West Buganda diocese in the Church of Uganda.

In July, the Diocesan Synod, which is the highest governing organ of the diocese started the process of searching for the seventh Bishop who will replace Henry Katumba Tamale, who is set to retire in March next year, after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

The synod accordingly instituted a nomination committee to receive proposals of probable candidates, from whom it selects names of three best-qualifying people who are also submitted to the House of Bishops, which eventually conducts a vote to choose a Bishop.

However, the process is overshadowed by sentiments and selfish interests from the sections of the Christians in the area who want it curved in favour of a native candidate to become their Bishop.

Patrick Ssemakula, a Christian in Kalungu Archdeaconry argues that after 60 years of its existence, it is high time the diocese got a Bishop chosen among the priests born in the area.

He alleges that they have obtained reports about schemes within the diocesan synod to sideline the local candidates in favour of a nonnative Bishop.

Ssemakula argues all the previous six including the retiring Bishop were chosen from outside the West Buganda diocese, and did not have a real feel for the area, hence failing to adequately address the local challenges.

“This time, we want the selection committee to be intentional and choose from priests from this area. Our diocese also has potential candidates who can serve as Bishop.” He says.

Another source who prefers not to be named, alleges that the process of choosing the previous Bishops has always been skewed in the interests of the predecessors, who in effect continue to influence decisions and affairs of the diocese.

The source reveals that they notified higher authorities at the headquarters of the province of the Church of Uganda in Namirembe about the local preference, such that local preference is considered during the election.

But Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale has expressed disappointment with what he describes as disruptive behaviours of some of the Christians, saying the biased sentiments threaten the sanctity of the faith.

He reveals that besides spreading blackmail against some of the probable candidates, some sections of Christians are already threatening to reject the decision of the nominations committee should it choose a candidate outside the West Buganda diocese.

According to him, the Church of Uganda Canons allows any priest to serve the faith in different parts of the province as long as he meets the set requirements.

The growing contradictions in West Buganda come at a time when their counterparts in the Luwero Diocese are still struggling to recover from a bitter fallout over the election of the Bishop.

****

URN