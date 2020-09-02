Contractor on spot over slow works on upgrade of Bushenyi Technical College

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sarick Construction Limited, a company contracted to upgrade Bushenyi Technical College is on the spot over slow works.

The firm was contracted to upgrade the college at 7.6 Billion Shillings under the Uganda Skills Development Project (USDP) with support from the World Bank.

The upgrade works at Bushenyi Technical College included the construction of a classroom block, multipurpose hall, toilet, laundry units and hostel and generator house.

However, the project’s supervising team from the Ministry of Education have faulted the contractor for operating far behind schedule.

During a tour at the site conducted on Tuesday by the Ministry of Education officials and project coordination unit, they discovered that the works were behind schedule.

The contractor and workers were also not found at the site.

According to a source close to the contractor who preferred anonymity, the works at the site stopped due to lack of materials and failure to pay the workers.

Sam Kagwisagye, the project engineer in the Ministry of Education expressed disappointment with the slow progress of the project.

Doreen Namatovu Lwanga, the assistant commissioner in charge of construction in the Ministry of Education says that the contractor received partial payment of 2.28 Billion Shillings in March as per the contract.

Bushenyi Technical College Deputy Principal Bernard Tuhabwe said they were facing a challenge to supervise the contractor because he ignored their advice.

Repeated calls to Sam Okurut, the Chief Executive Officer Sarick Construction Limited went unanswered.

In February, the government set aside 14 Billion Shillings to upgrade Bushenyi, Kahaya, Nyamitanga Technical College in Bushenyi, and Sheema and Mbarara district into centers of Excellence.

Also to be upgraded are Bukalasa Agricultural College, Uganda petroleum Institute Kigumba, Uganda Technical College Kichwamba, Uganda Technical College Elgon and Uganda technical College Lira.

URN