Construction of UGX 500 million motorsport arena underway in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of a 500 million shillings motorsport arena has kicked off in Arua city.

The arena which is being constructed by Development Infrastructure and supervised by Joadah Consult, a local company based in Arua is expected to host up to 40,000 motor rally fans.

Joel Aita, the Executive Director of Development Infrastructure says the initiative is aimed at promoting motorsport in the West Nile region and also enhance revenue to the city.

According to Aita, once completed, the arena will host five national motorsport competitions annually and that preparations are already in place to bid for hosting the African Championship due in August 2021.

He says that the arena will also host a special edition of motorsport competitions for boda bodas in Arua, DRC and South Sudan for which arrangements are being done.

The arena which sits on Pokea Minor Seminary land has been acquired under agreement with Development Infrastructure and the proceeds from the motorsport shall be shared.

The launch of the motorsport rally in Arua is expected to take place on April 30th 2021 by officials from the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda-FMU.

Jaberi Andiga, the chairman of Sports Association Arua district says that the arena will not only promote talent but also open the region to the world of motorsport and enhance income for businesses.

West Nile had its first and most exciting motor rally in 1976 organized by the National Council of Sports. Indians and Chinese participated in motorbiking on walls in the then Chauda’s Hall, and car rallying in Barifa stadium.

*****

URN