Construction of UGX 23bn Kitgum market starts

The construction of Kitgum main market has started.

The market is being constructed under the second phase of the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement (MATIP) program with funding from the African Development Bank.

Chinese State Construction Engineering Company limited (CSCECL) has been contracted to construct the 23.8 billion shillings market which will be completed in 24 months.

The Infrastructural Engineer at the Ministry Of Local Government who doubles as the contract manager, Philip Pichan Cwinyai stressed the need by the contractor to ensure quality work in line with the project’s scope, design and standards.

Kitgum Municipality MP Beatrice Atim Anywar asked stakeholders to exhibit vigilance and ensure that the initial market plans and design are not altered.

She also cautioned leaders against politicizing construction of the market but instead set aside their differences and work collectively.

Concy Atim, the chairperson of Kitgum main market vendors association says the market has been long overdue and its construction will end the animosity between the traders and municipal authorities.

The modern market will have lockups, stalls, banking institutions, beauty care Centre, parking spaces, storage facilities, open spaces. It will be able to accommodate over 1,300 market vendors.

