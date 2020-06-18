Construction of UGX 107Bn logistic hub in Gulu starts

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the Gulu Logistics hub has finally started in Gulu district. The project is being undertaken by Ambitious Construction Limited.

Patrick Kinyera, the Gulu district secretary for works said work at the site started early this week with clearance, foundation laying and grading at the container store and transit goods sections.

He disclosed that the project valued at US$ 29 million (approximately 107.3 billion shillings) will comprise of a dry port with both rail and truck terminals.

The logistics hub is located on a 54 acres piece of land in Layibi division, Gulu Municipality. The land was allocated by the Uganda Railway Corporation and the project funded by the European Union together with UK`s Department for International Development (DFID) through Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA).

Kinyera said in an interview on Wednesday that the contractors made it clear that the works will last for eighteen months.

Moses Sabitti, the country director for TMEA says that the hub will be able to handle more than 500,000 containers at a time.

He added that its major features include container freight station, customs clearing site, container holding station, container cleaning and repair station and vehicle holding stations.

He said other services will include tax payment, maintenance and repair, banking, information and communication technology among others. The hub is located adjacent to the current Gulu railway station.

Gulu district chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi is optimistic that the hub will not only provide job opportunities but also facilitate movement in Uganda through the Northern region by reducing on transport costs, improving efficiency in the movement of goods for farming communities of Northern Uganda.

