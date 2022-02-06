Construction of Sh2.8 billion animal disease control centre in Nwoya starts

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries-MAAIF has launched the construction of a Sh2.8 billion Zonal Animal disease control centre in Nwoya District, northern Uganda.

The multibillion facility will be constructed in Got Apwoyo Government Farm in Got Apwoyo Sub-county, under the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project funded by the African Development Bank-ADB.

Speaking to stakeholders and community members of Got Apwoyo at the site handover, the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama says the facility, the first of its kind in the region will cover the entire Northern Uganda including the West Nile region.

Rwamirama says the facility is strategically located and will boost the production of healthy animals for export and production of quality livestock products like meat and milk. He notes that animal diseases have been a major constraint in livestock production and trade and limit the country’s ability to access major export markets.

Rwamirama notes that once construction of the facility is completed, the district veterinary department won’t have to take samples from livestock for testing in Entebbe since the facility will be equipped with a laboratory.

He also adds that they will restock cattle on the government farm for breeding and sales at a subsidized rate for the locals.

Wellington Amanyire, the Project Engineer, Agricultural Value Chain Development Project says the facility will house an animal holding ground, an office, a laboratory, spray races, cattle crushes, staff houses, tire and foot wash, loading, and offloading ramp.

Amanyire says the location is very strategic for livestock moving from the West Nile region to Nwoya District and other parts of the country and those crossing from Nwoya to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Initially, MAAIF had been issuing animal movement permits without knowing the status of their health at Pakwach Animal Checkpoint Bridge.

But Amanyire says the animal checkpoint will now be relocated from Pakwach Bridge to Got Apwoyo Zonal Animal Disease Control Center once its construction is completed. He says animals will be first undergo testing for various animal diseases before movement permits are issued.

Ben Latim Openy, Got Apwoyo Sub-county Chairperson during the site handover however told the Minister that the land where the project will be established is plagued with ownership contention between the Acholi and Jonam people from Pakwach.

He notes that some locals claim they have processed land titles for the land yet the government alleges it owns the same piece of land.

“The challenge here is that we have some people who bought land from those who claim they have a land title they got from the Agriculture Ministry. We are kindly requesting the Minister to explain the status of ownership,” He told the Minister.

But Rwamirama in response says the land in question belongs to the government and anyone who has bought, hired and settled on the land illegally should peacefully vacate.

He particularly ordered pastoralists commonly referred to as Balaalo who claim to have bought the land to vacate with immediate effect.

Sam Rugyobo, a livestock businessman who claims ownership of the land says the government should compensate him for the losses he incurred on investing on the 700 acres of land he bought.

He says at the initial stage of buying the land, all government representatives and district land officials in Nwoya gave him a go-ahead to utilize the land but he is surprised to be evicted now.

His brother, Geoffrey Mwine, says they have spent more than 100 million shillings in fencing of the land and constructing water dams recently in fulfilling the President’s directives and demands to be compensated.

According to Dr. James Ukwir, Nwoya District Veterinary Officer, the district has an estimated population of 30,000, with the largest numbers being Got Apwoyo Sub county alone.

Construction of the Got Apwoyo Zonal Animal Disease Control Center has been awarded to Bulmak Associates Ltd, which is expected to complete the facility in six months.

****

URN