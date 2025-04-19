Construction and flood damage cause traffic delays on Kampala–Masaka and Mityana roads

MASAKA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Travelers heading to Southwestern Uganda for the Easter holidays are facing significant delays along the Kampala–Masaka highway due to ongoing roadworks in the Lwera wetland section. Johnson Sseruwu, a local journalist and resident of Lukaya, informed Uganda Radio Network that traffic congestion began building up as early as Friday afternoon.

“The delays are severe. With the surge in traffic, people are spending nearly an hour just to cross from Lwera to Lukaya,” Sseruwu said. According to Suzan Kataike, the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, the congestion is a result of construction activities that have reduced traffic flow to a single lane.

“There is ongoing construction, and traffic can only move in one lane. This has been the case since the works began. But, with the increase in traffic during this Easter season, a deadlock is inevitable, but we urge drivers and travelers to remain patient,” Kataike said.

Allan Ssempwebwa, communications officer in the Works ministry, added that the heavy traffic on Friday evening was largely due to some drivers refusing to follow instructions from the road construction team, a situation made worse by an accident.

“This time, it’s not about road damage. The entire section is under construction, and some drivers are simply not complying with the guidance provided, which is causing unnecessary congestion. Friday evening was particularly bad,” he said.

He added that the construction firm, in coordination with the police, is actively guiding motorists through the area to minimize gridlock.

“The reports we have indicate that traffic was flowing more smoothly this morning. We still urge drivers to follow instructions. There are no road diversions—just a need for discipline and cooperation. If everyone moves as guided, things will run smoothly,” Ssempwebwa added.

The ongoing works are aimed at widening the road and improving drainage systems, including repairing culverts and hydraulic channels, to prevent the frequent flooding the area has experienced in recent years.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is currently undertaking a major redesign and reconstruction of the 20-kilometer Lwera stretch as a long-term solution to recurring road failures. This section, which lies between Mpigi and Kalungu districts, has consistently deteriorated during peak travel seasons, particularly around Christmas and Easter, leading to serious transport disruptions and endangering road users.

Studies conducted by UNRA revealed that previous rehabilitation works did not remove old, deteriorating culverts beneath the road. In a recent interview, Eng. Lawrence Pariyo, the working as the Head of Bridges and Structures in the now defunct Uganda National Roads Authority, explained that these culverts have been gradually sinking and collapsing, contributing to the frequent damage.

To address the issue permanently, the government contracted CCCC a Chinese construction firm to reconstruct the section. The Kampala–Masaka highway is a vital transport corridor, connecting Uganda to Western regions and neighboring countries such as Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, the Kampala–Mityana road also experienced disruptions after a section at Buyala, approximately 12 kilometers from Kampala, caved in due to heavy rains. The downpour caused an embankment failure, leading to a partial collapse of the road and delaying traffic flow.

By evening, vehicles were using a narrowed portion of the road to pass, causing slow movement. Allan Ssempwebwa noted that a team from the Ministry of Works had already inspected the affected area, and repair works were underway. “We expect that before the end of the day, traffic flow will return to normal,” he said.

URN