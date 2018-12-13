Congolese militiamen confiscate more fishing gear from Ugandan fishermen

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Suspected Congolese militiamen have attacked Ugandan fishermen and robbed them of their boat engines and fishing gear in Hoima District. The militiamen struck around midnight on Tuesday near Fofo, Nana and Rwentali landing sites in Tonya parish in Buseruka Sub County.

They robbed eight boat Engines, two sets of fishing nets and two boats. According to the affected fishermen, militiamen were dressed in Congolese Military uniform and armed with four guns. They placed their victims at gun point and ordered them to surrender whatever they had before assaulting them and fled by to DRC.

Some of the affected fishermen are John Munguriek, Racham Kyemo, Baker Ogen, Kato Ongier and one Mulema, all attached to Fofo, Nana and Rwantali landing sites in Buseruka Sub County in Hoima district.

John Munguriek, one of the affected fishermen told Uganda Radio Network on Wednesday that the attack has left him with nothing. He says the Congolese attackers took his boat engine valued at Shillings 3 million.

Munguriek calls for the immediate intervention of government to address the rampant attacks by the Congolese militia on the Lake Albert that is impoverishing Ugandan fishermen.

Geoffrey Kumakech, the area LC5 Councilor, says he has already alerted the relevant authorities about the attacks. He says the attack has impacted heavily on the fishermen since some of them have remained with nothing.

The Tuesday night attack comes barely three weeks after suspected Congolese Militia gunned down twelve Ugandan fishermen and injured three others critically in two separate attacks near Kaiso Landing site in Buseruka Sub County last month.

The attacks attracted the attention of the Chief of Defense Forces, General David Muhoozi prompting him to rush to Kaiso landing site where he met Ugandan fishermen. Gen. Muhoozi assured the fishermen of total security while on the Ugandan waters and landing sites.

Ugandan Fishermen have lost Billions of Shillings at the hands of the suspected armed Congolese. Eighteen boat engines belonging to Ugandan Fishermen have been robbed by the suspected Congolese Militiamen on the Lake Albert waters since Mid-November this year.

URN