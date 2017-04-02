Confusion over MUBS autonomy

The Ministry of Education is trying to intervene in the prolonged battle over whether Makerere University Business School (MUBS) should be an autonomous institution separate from Makerere University. Two months ago, MUK threatened to deny over 5000 students graduation due to unpaid arrears MUBS owed to MUK. The ministry is saying plans are underway now to have MUBS award its own degrees and also through the Higher Education and Science Technology project, facilities are in the works to have MUBS run its programs. MUBS, which has been a constituent college at MUK since 1997 says the decision to break away from MUK has been hampered by the layer of bureaucracy that involves National Council of Higher Education, Cabinet and Makerere University itself. MUBS was created after a merger of Faculty of Commerce at MUK and National College of Business Studies in Nakawa.

