CONFIRMED: Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lubaga Hospital has finally announced the passing of Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North Member of parliament. In an official statement, the hospital says that Ssegirinya breathed his last at 12:10 pm.

“Hon Ssegirinya has been under the dedicated care of our medical team at Lubaga Hospital. Despite all efforts to ensure his recovery, he passed away today Thursday 9 January 2025 at 12:10pm,” the statement reads.

“On behalf of the hospital we extend our heartfelt condolences to the parliament of Uganda, the speaker, the deputy speaker, Hon Members of parliament, his family, and the people of Kawempe North, whom he represented with passion and commitment,” adds the statement.

URN