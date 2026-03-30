Competence-Based Education Training a must for higher education institutions

CBET will equip graduates with practical skills, innovative thinking for employability

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | Higher education institutions (HEIs) are experiencing a major shift that should see them align with the new competency-based vocational secondary curricula, which necessitates a transition to Competence-Based Education Training (CBET) by the academic year 2027/2028. This alignment aims to bridge the gap between theoretical education and market demands, fostering economic transformation through active collaborations with the private sector, innovation hubs, and research centers.

It is important that higher education institutions collaborate with the private sector as they seek to adapt to the new secondary curriculum and stay connected with the marketplace. It is also crucial to develop innovation hubs and research centers to facilitate economic transformation through their educational programs.

These and other challenges were key discussions at last week’s 7th annual Higher Education conference hosted by NCHE, which just concluded in Gulu City at the Acholi Inn Hotel. The conference emphasized the need to embrace CBET, encourage partnerships between universities and industries, set up innovation hubs on campus, and prioritize practical applications as key measures to boost innovation and industrialization for the country’s transformation. By making these educational adjustments, higher education institutions can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the practical demands of the private sector, turning research into tangible products and graduates into entrepreneurs rather than just job seekers.

Several key strategies have been identified to ensure alignment and market relevance. They are:

Higher education institutions need to transition from knowledge-based to competency-based programs. This involves streamlining, integrating, and merging content to reflect the learner-centred approach adopted in schools.

Just like the new secondary curriculum includes 20% continuous assessment from schools, universities should place greater emphasis on practical projects and assignments instead of relying solely on end-of-term exams. Universities that prepare teachers must revamp their curricula to equip educators to implement the learner-centred pedagogy of the new curriculum.

Higher education institutions should team up with private companies to create courses that equip graduates with the skills the job market demands. They should encourage internships, industrial training, and mentorship programs that help students acquire hands-on experience before they graduate.

It’s important to formalize agreements with professional organizations to get ongoing feedback on curriculum changes, ensuring that academic programs stay relevant to the changing job landscape.

HEIs ought to set up on-campus innovation hubs, like Makerere University’s Innovation Pod, to give students and staff access to modern design labs, promoting prototype creation and experimentation.

Research centers should shift their focus to applied research that addresses immediate, practical issues faced by local industries instead of just theoretical studies. Collaborating with registration bodies like URSB is crucial to ensure that innovations from these hubs are protected and can be commercialized, driving economic growth. Creating spaces where students from various disciplines (engineering, business, and social sciences) can work together on real-world problems encourages entrepreneurial initiatives.

HEIs must prioritize practical applications that will help reduce unemployment and boost the productivity of local industries. This means incorporating entrepreneurship into school programs and backing startups in innovation hubs. Such efforts help convert knowledge into products, enhance technology, and support small businesses.

******* Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre