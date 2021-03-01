Company CEO sits U.C.E 14 years after dropping out of school

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tony Opio, the proprietor of Universal Interlink Company Ltd, a multi-million automobile company is among the 4,387 registered candidates for the Uganda Certificate of Education-exams in Lira district.

A native of Otuke District, Opio dropped out of senior three 14 years ago due to the over two decades insurgency in Northern Uganda. At 37 years, Opio who is believed to have achieved everything one needs in life, says an academic background is key to the management of a flourishing business.

“You know sometimes you are limited especially in departments of accounts because you know we deal with money so at times it is a bit challenging.”

He will join 53 other candidates who registered to sit for UCE at Lira Townhall that provides an opportunity for any citizen who wishes to continue with studies and sit examination. The mature candidate acknowledges challenges, which come with going back to school at a later age.

“Everything has not been easy and being an adult who has a family and children who go to school so you know balancing family, books and business has not been easy for me. Like for example this morning I was in Kampala for a business meeting so I had to leave Kampala at 3 am this morning for this briefing so it was hectic.”

He is however, optimistic that he will pass well and further his studies the same way he would have done 14 years ago. He advises the young generation to priorities education, saying it’s the only path to success.

Marcy Able Agenorwot, a candidate at Mentor Senior Secondary School is optimistic that Opio will excel. She advises other people who dropped out of school to follow in his footsteps.

Sammy Bob Okino, the headteacher of Lango College and supervisor of all the under Lira Police Station explained that preparing the candidates was not an easy task since most of them had lost interest in studies due to the prolonged lock-down.

Senior four candidates started their exams on Friday with briefing.

********

URN