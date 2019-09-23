Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference kicks-off in Munyonyo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference has kicked off this morning at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo with closed meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association regional secretaries.

Also scheduled concurrently, is a meeting of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians steering committee, the small branches steering committee and the governance review working group. The conference will also discuss the importance of monitoring for new parliamentarians and the promotion of women to leadership positions and senior portfolios.

The 64th Conference themed “Adaption, engagement and evolution of Parliament’s in a rapidly changing Commonwealth’’ will run-up to September 29, 2019. It has attracted 1,200 delegates from former colonies and territories of the British.

So far, up to 20 Speakers and Deputy Speakers of National and provincial Parliaments, as well as delegates, were on Sunday received by the Ugandan Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, the CPC designate president.

Among these is the CPA Chairperson, Emilia Monjowa, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Cameroon. The other Speakers and Deputy Speakers are from Lesotho, Kenya, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Virgin Islands, the Gambia, Malta, Fiji, Bermuda and others.

Also delegates from Bermuda, Guyana, Ghana, New Zealand, Australia, Cameroon, ESwatini, Fiji, Gambia, Malta, Seychelles, Tanzania, Djibouti, Canada, Kenya, India, Falkland Islands, Scotland, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Wales, Malaysia, Cayman Islands, Sri Lanka, Botswana, Namibia, Pakistan, South Africa, Virgin Islands and others.

Speaker Kadaga said that the Commonwealth effort in promoting women’s representation in parliaments and in participation in governance is an ideal that Uganda cherishes and practice. Uganda last hosted the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in 1967.

President Yoweri Museveni, in a message to the delegates, observed that Uganda acknowledges the contribution of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in advancing good governance and ensuring effective parliaments.

“Looking at the theme, it speaks to the need for parliaments to reform, promote two-way communication and rebuild trust with the population whose interest they represent in the legislature. Parliaments should thus adapt to how they reach out and engage with the public, especially through its committee systems and outreach programmes,” says Museveni.

*****

URN