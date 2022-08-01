Commonwealth Games: UBF decries late delivery of participants kits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Boxing Federation-UBF President, Moses Muhangi has decried the late delivery of boxing kits to the six boxers representing Uganda at the Commonwealth Games.

Although the boxers arrived in Birmingham on 25th July 2022, they didn’t receive the kits from the National Council of Sports until after the first match that took place on July 29th, 2022.

The Chef De Mission for the Commonwealth games Moses Mwase, delivered the long-awaited training and competition kits, including uniforms, tracksuits, gloves, mouth guards, and shoes among others a week later.

Three boxers had already taken to the ring by the time the kits arrived. Unfortunately, two boxers; Isaac “Zebra” Ssenyange and Jona Kyobe had already suffered knockouts from the competition, meaning that they will be unable to use the kits.

Muhangi said it took the intervention of a “former Ugandan boxer” whom he did not disclose to help the team with the kits they used for the first three fights. “We had one sample uniform supplied by one of the former boxers leaving in the UK. All the boxers shared that uniform,” Muhangi told URN.

He noted that, “this can’t go without saying that things like competition and training kits should be provided to the team several months prior to the competitions like these.” Mwase couldn’t be reached by the time of filing this story to explain the late delivery of the boxing kits.

Now, three boxers including team Captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, female boxer Teddy Nakimuli, and Owen Kibira, who has already stormed the quarter-final will be able to use the kits for their fights.

URN