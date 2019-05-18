Committee to develop white paper on MAK Visitation Report

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has given three months to a committee to study and develop a white paper from the 2016 Visitation Committee Report of Makerere University.

In a Friday statement released by the Ministry of Education, the 17-member committee composed of academic and technical staff is expected to commence work on Monday 20th May 2019, following their inauguration this week at State House Nakasero.

It will be headed by Gulu University Chancellor, retired Professor Fredrick Ian Bantubano Kayanja and deputized by former Makerere University Chancellor Professor Mondo Kagonyera.

First Lady and Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni says the committee is tasked to analyse the recommendations of the Rwendeire Visitation Committee Report on Makerere University 2016 and generate a draft White Paper (Macro Policy) on the overall governance and effective management of Public Universities and other tertiary institutions in Uganda.

She disclosed that the team had been carefully selected to fulfil this national duty because they are people of truth who fear God .

“You have been selected from the big population of Ugandans to take on this big task of unpacking the Rwendeire report which will, in turn, lead us to amending the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act. My prayer for you is that you will be faithful to God, the President and the people of Uganda especially our children who are the future of this nation,” she said.

Other members include Prof. Allen Babugura, the Kabale University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof Christine Dranzoa, the Vice Chancellor Muni University, Prof. Eriabu Lugujjo, Vice Chancellor Ndejje University, Rev. Prof Samuel Abimelech Luboga and Rev Canon Dr John Senyonyi the outgoing Vice Chancellor Uganda Christian University.

Others are Deborah Katuramu, the Deputy Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ministry of Education and Sports’ Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza, ICT and National Guidance Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Dr Robert Limlim, the Director Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) program.

Also on the committee is Clotilda Nakate Kikomeko, a retired Headteacher and Former Chairperson of Secondary School Headteachers in Uganda, Robert Oceng Odok director higher, technical, vocational education and training -HTVET, Jolly Uzamukunda, Commissioner Higher Education, Brighton Barugahare, Assistant Commissioner Policy Analysis, Amos Mubangizi and Kakula Khirome, the education ministry’s Under Secretary.

In November 2016, President Museveni appointed a Visitation Committee on Makerere University chaired by the late Dr Abel Rwendeire to study the causes of endemic strikes, the deficiencies in governance and management and to assess progress on the implementation of previous reports among others.

The findings and recommendations were presented in a Report, handed over to the President in December 2017, and which now requires to be analysed before adoption by government through a white paper.

