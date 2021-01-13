COMMENT: Time for Electoral Commission to take full charge

COMMENT | Crispin Kaheru | Uganda will go to the polls tomorrow, January the 14 2021. I wish to add my voice on that of those who have called for peaceful, positive and active participation in the election.

Although the campaigns have had some intense chaotic scenes, Ugandans are looking forward to a much more serene environment that can give them the confidence to go out of their homes and cast their vote at their respective polling stations.

I urge all security agents to act professionally and restraint themselves from provocative behavior.

I urge the Electoral Commission to take overall control of all aspects of the electoral environment tomorrow and beyond.

Stakeholders including political parties, candidates, the media, civil society, observers and the general electorate should be afforded a conducive environment to play their rightful roles within the polling day context.

It is the wishes of many Ugandans that the polling day is completed without incidents – security, technical, operational or otherwise.

Every Ugandan’s life is precious. While taking part in the polling day activities, let’s be mindful of the reality we are in – Covid-19 is real. Participate safely –wash your hands regularly, social distance and wear your mask.

I implore everyone to adhere to the electoral guidelines and participate massively, safely, freely and responsibly. Ultimately Uganda should win.

Crispin Kaheru is a Ugandan Socio-Political Commentator, and Independent Elections Observer

Twitter: @ckaheru