COMMENT: Government should cease criminalizing peaceful activism

COMMENT | Crispin Kaheru | We remain worried and averse towards the arrest of human rights lawyer and activist, Nicholas Opiyo.

From the timing, Opiyo’s arrest can easily be interpreted as part of a trend aimed at sending a chilling effect to democratic efforts in Uganda. It comes off as a premeditated plot to silence human rights defenders, democracy activists, journalists and other people who may be seeking to hold state agents accountable for their actions or inactions – especially in the context of the 2021 general elections in Uganda.

Without a doubt, some of the actions undermine the country’s peace and stability.

Government should cease criminalizing peaceful activism in whichever way it may present itself.

*****

****

Crispin Kaheru is a Ugandan Socio-Political Commentator, and independent elections expert

Twitter: @ckaheru