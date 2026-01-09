COMESA watchdog issues alert on Nestle baby formula recall

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | A regional consumer protection authority has issued an alert regarding a global recall of specific Nestle infant formula products.

The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission announced that Nestle voluntarily recalled multiple batches of its SMA brand formulas due to the potential presence of cereulide.

Nestle initiated the recall on January 5, 2026, stating no confirmed illnesses have been reported but acting out of an abundance of caution.

The recall affects a wide range of products, including SMA Advanced First Infant Milk, SMA Follow-on Milk, SMA Comfort, SMA Lactose Free, and ALFAMINO, across various package sizes.

A regional alert was issued on January 8, 2026, and signed by Steven Kamukama, the director of consumer welfare and advocacy at the COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission

He urged consumers to check their formula containers for specific batch codes listed in the official notice. Codes for powdered formula are found on the base of the tin or box, while ready-to-feed formula codes are on the outer box or container. Purchasers of affected batches can share a photo of the product and code on a dedicated Nestle website to arrange a refund.

The Commission emphasized that all other Nestle products and non-recalled batches are safe.

However, it expressed concern that the recalled batches may have been available through online marketplaces within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa. The watchdog advises the public to follow the recall instructions to ensure safety and return any affected products.

