Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker captured

The Independent October 24, 2021 WORLD 1 Comment

Colombian police walk through coca field. Photo by Insight Crime

Bogota, Colombia | Xinhua |  The Colombian government said on Saturday that Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker “Otoniel” was captured.

According to the authorities, Dairo Antonio Usuga, who headed the country’s largest drug trafficking gang known as the Gulf Clan, was captured in a rural area of the Department of Antioquia near the border with Panama.

After becoming the leader of the Gulf Clan, one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Colombia, Otoniel was considered one of the most-wanted target for Colombian authorities.

