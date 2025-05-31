Coffee and Uganda Waragi charm hundreds at World travel and Trade Expo in Canada

Uganda Shines Bright at Toronto’s World Travel, Trade, and Taste Expo, Captivating Millions on Opening Day

Toronto, Canada | THE INDEPENDENT | The “Explore Uganda” exhibition at the ongoing World Travel, Trade, and Taste Expo 2025 at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre has attracted hundreds of eager travel operators and tourists, eager to learn about the Pearl of Africa.

The Ugandan booth, put up by the High Commission in Canada, was a centre of attraction at the World Expo, as it offered a vibrant and immersive experience into the heart and gifts of the East African nation.

A standout feature was the complimentary tasting of Ugandan freshly brewed organic coffee, and another favorite — Uganda Waragi.

The free giveaways of roasted coffee beans generated a constant buzz and drew continuous crowds to the booth at the expo, that runs until today.

A large LCD screen prominently displayed Uganda’s breathtaking travel destinations, captivating visitors and inspiring future travel.

“I have never heard of Uganda before; I surely will have to add it into my travel plan this year,” remarked one impressed tourist.

Lilian Amaro, the immigration attaché’ at the High Commission, was quick to explain the visa process to the tourists who indicated interest in visiting Uganda. The East African Tourist Visa that gives an opportunity to tourists to visit Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya was explained to prospective tourists.

Miss Tourism Commonwealth Africa

The Ugandan High Commission team at the expo is led by Ambassador Allan Kajik. The delegation attending the expo included several Ugandan private travel operators who also showcased their offers.

Esther Birungi, CEO of Churchill Safaris and Travel Ltd, traveled from Uganda to exhibit, recognizing the expo as a crucial platform for global exposure.

She noted the significant opportunity to educate visitors who were previously unfamiliar with Uganda, and expressed satisfaction in establishing a partnership with a Toronto-based agent on her first day.

Natasha Kamusiime, CEO of the 7O7 Safaris, also presented Uganda’s diverse travel destinations through compelling visual displays.

Janet Anzoa, the current Miss Tourism Commonwealth Africa and a Ugandan-Canadian, whose consistent smiles and engaging pitches about Uganda’s natural beauty reinforced the Uganda booth status as the “Pearl of Africa.”

Further enhancing the booth’s appeal were free samples of the renowned Uganda Waragi, provided courtesy of the Uganda High Commission.

Attendees also received handmade wristbands, serving as a tangible and lasting reminder to consider Uganda for their next travel adventure.

Agnes Birungi, an embassy staff member dressed in a beautiful traditional blue gomesi, expressed her astonishment at the limited knowledge about Uganda among many Canadians, highlighting her passion for introducing them to this “totally new travel destination.”

Expo attracts thousands

The World Travel, Trade, and Taste Expo annually convenes thousands of travel operators, hospitality industry leaders, international country representatives, and travel enthusiasts from across Canada and the USA.

The event facilitates networking and business-to-business (B2B) interactions through activities such as trade and investment forums, showcases of global travel destinations, and international food tastings.

Uganda’s impactful participation this year was a collaborative effort of the Uganda High Commission, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities powered by a partnership with Global Events Canada, a Ugandan-founded event planning Agency.

The Ugandan delegation’s presence was further distinguished by the attendance of Jimmy Kigozi, the acting Commissioner for Tourism Development at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

In his address to the gathered travel operators, tourism professionals, and the public, Kigozi offered words of encouragement and persuasion to visit the Pearl of Africa, vowing continued support for the High Commission’s efforts in fostering synergies for tourism development.

He underscored the economic impact, stating, “tourism plays a vital role in Uganda’s Economy, generating income and supporting job creation. “Uganda being the Right product, we now need the right team, right tools and right targets to elevating the tourismsector of Uganda,” he remarked

Charge’ d’Affaires Amb. Allan Kajik extended gratitude to President Kaguta Museveni for peace in Uganda that has enabled free movement of tourists and to the Uganda Ministry of Tourism for their diligent work in promoting the nation, calling it a vital catalyst for the High Commission’s initiatives.

“This being the first this year, we look forward to hosting and attending many other related events to preach the gospel of Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,” he declared.