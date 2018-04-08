Coca-Cola launches new World Cup promo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 200,000 customers are expected to win cash worth Shs108 million and other prizes in the ongoing 12- weeks promotion as part of this year’s World Cup taking place in Russia.

Dubbed ‘Samba Ne Coca-Cola’, Coca-Cola has partnered with World Cup official broadcaster Multichoice and Global partner HiSense to bring the World Cup closer to consumers all across Uganda.

As part of the promotion, 32-inch Television sets, Multichoice Dishes and Decoders, soccer balls, brand new t-shirts, packs of soda, cash prizes of Shs 4 million every week and Shs10million every two weeks will be up for grabs by people simply purchasing 300ml returnable glass bottles (RGB) or 500ml PET of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida, Krest and Stoney. The participating products will be identifiable by a white crown.

Miriam Limo, the Coca-Cola Brand Manager for Uganda encouraged Ugandans to take part in the promotion. “This year, we have received overwhelming support from our consumers through the consumption of our products and participation in our campaigns and promotions. We therefore felt it prudent to instantly reward them with exciting prizes and large cash sums for simply continuing to consume our products,” Limo said.