Coca-Cola expands FANTA portfolio with pineapple flavor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola has expanded its FANTA portfolio in Uganda with the launch of a new pineapple flavour, adding a burst of fruitiness and fun to the brand’s line-up. The bold and refreshing drink is designed to bring playfulness and enjoyment to consumers across the country and is now available in a 330ml plastic bottle in grocery stores and other retail stores.

“We are thrilled to bring even more variety to Ugandans with this vibrant addition to the FANTA family. FANTA Pineapple embodies our commitment to creating fun, fruity twists filled with deliciousness that cater to people’s evolving tastes,” said Vivienne Olenyo, the frontline marketing manager at Coca-Cola Company in Uganda.

With popular favourites such as FANTA Orange already on the market, the new flavour strengthens the brand’s tradition of inspiring passion, playfulness, and memorable moments of enjoyment. Positioned as the perfect companion for social gatherings or everyday indulgence, FANTA Pineapple brings a refreshing twist to consumers seeking new taste experiences.

Kirunda Magoola, the public affairs, communication and sustainability director at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, part of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, said the launch reflects the company’s broader strategy of catering to consumer preferences.

“Our diverse beverage portfolio reflects our dedication to meeting the preferences of Ugandans. We’re proud to offer products that bring people together, spark joy, and add flavour and deliciousness to everyday moments,” he said.