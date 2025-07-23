Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda supports people with disabilities in Kayunga district

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of 100 people with disabilities in Kayunga District have been trained in retail business management, supported with mentorship and startup resources to promote financial independence and economic sustainability, through a partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and Twahira Islamic Charity Organisation (TICO).

According to the latest disability data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), published in the final report of the 2024 Census, Uganda has 5.5 million persons with disabilities, up from 4.4 million in 2014. This represents.

CCBU and TICO collaborated to create an initiative that not only imparts essential business skills but also provides beneficiaries with the resources to grow their enterprises.

“We act in ways that aim to help improve people’s lives – whether for our employees, those connected to our business, or the communities we call home,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

“People are at the centre of everything we do. Through community engagements, we can help bring positive, measurable change to the communities in which we operate and to our business,” Magoola said.

The training programme focussed on retail business management while offering knowledge in inventory management, customer service, and bookkeeping. Participants were also taught the fundamentals of budgeting and saving to operate their businesses.

Sheikh Mugendera Abdulkarim, Chairman, Board of Directors at TICO, highlighted the holistic approach of the initiative. “This is a step toward, fostering self-reliance among people with disabilities. We also want to conduct community awareness and advocacy to sensitise and promote inclusion of people with disabilities within businesses and local markets,” he said.

“Our people are driven to make an impact, are passionate about learning and committed to caring for others,” Magoola said.