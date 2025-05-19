Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda partners with KiBO Foundation to empower women entrepreneurs

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of more than 1,000 women within the Kampala metropolitan area received training to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial skills through a partnership between Coca- Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and the KiBO Foundation.

The project, called “Women Arise” is a skills training initiative focused on entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and business leadership. The programme covered financial literacy, business management, leadership, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills. By the end of the programme, participants designed an Action Learning Project, developed a business plan, and presented it to CCBU and KiBO Foundation. They received mentorship and support to achieve sustainable economic independence.

“We act in ways that aim to help improve people’s lives—whether for our employees, those connected to our business, or the communities we call home,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability Director at CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group.

“Through community involvement, we bring positive, measurable change to both the communities in which we operate and to our business. Each one of us can make a difference for a better shared future,” Magoola continued.

Since its inception in 2007, the KiBO Foundation has been a dedicated social enterprise supporting vulnerable youth and women.

“We were excited to join forces with Coca-Cola to provide skills to women in some of the most underserved areas of Kampala. Through this collaboration, we aimed to equip women with the skills and knowledge they needed to start and grow their businesses. Together, we made a difference in the lives of many women and their families,” said Winnie Muwanguzi, Head of Programmes, KiBO Foundation.

Magoola concluded, “Our people are driven to make an impact, passionate about learning, and committed to caring for others.”

This initiative underscores Coca-Cola’s commitment to improving lives and creating shared value.