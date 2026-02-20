CNOOC Uganda Limited, Huawei launch digital skills training in Buhuka Community

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CNOOC Uganda Limited has officially launched a 10 day digital skills training program jointly aimed at introducing the Buhuka community primary students to computers and digital technology at a young age. This aims to equip learners and community members with the skills needed to participate in the rapidly growing digital economy.

Liu Xiangdong, the CNOOC president in his speech emphasized that, this time, the initiative will target primary level students as its core beneficiaries, alongside a selected number of community members, with a focus on building foundational digital literacy at an early stage. “By introducing learners to computers and basic technology skills early in their education journey, the program aims to prepare them for future learning, employment opportunities, and participation in the digital economy.”

The training is being conducted in a mobile training lab dubbed “The Digital Truck”

According to Muwonge Sebuwufu, the instructor under this program, the initiative is designed to make digital literacy accessible to grassroots communities. “Our focus includes farmers, students, and all community members who are interested in learning digital skills,” and to empower participants with practical and relevant skills. he noted that the benefits extend across education and livelihoods. “For farmers and small business operators, this helps enhance their work, and for learners, it supports and improves their academic performance.”

In Buhuka, the training is primarily focused on learners, most of whom are encountering computers for the first time. “Most of them are first-time computer users who have never used computers before,” Sebuwufu said. He added that the training begins with basic computer knowledge.

“They learn the parts of a computer, their functions, and the purpose of using a computer. After that, they learn how to turn on the computer and begin basic typing,” he explained. The program is structured to respond to different needs within the community.

“For other community groups, such as business operators, we adjust the training packages based on their needs,” Sebuwufu said. The training in Buhuka will run for ten days, targeting about 40 participants drawn from the participating schools and the surrounding community.

The launch of the training engagement brought together key stakeholders, including the LCI Local Council I Chairperson for the area, Dismas Babihemaiso, headteachers, and students from Buhuka Primary School, Starlight Primary School, and God is Able Primary School.

The Headteacher of Buhuka Primary School commended CNOOC Uganda Limited for its continued support to education in the area, noting that the company’s interventions have contributed to visible improvements in learning conditions and academic outcomes. The headteacher cited support provided in the form of textbooks, desks, clean water supplied to the school, and water and refreshments for candidates during national examinations, describing the support as instrumental in creating a more conducive learning environment.

Officials said that through this initiative, early exposure to computers and technology is being strengthened in Buhuka, reinforcing inclusive education, community development, and long-term participation in Uganda’s evolving digital economy.