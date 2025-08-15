Clinical Officer who confessed in Church to killing transferred to Kabale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 24-year-old clinical officer who, over the weekend, confessed in church to killing a 45-year-old woman in a lodge has been transferred from Kampala to Kabale for further investigations. Clinton Mwesiime, a clinical officer attached to Hamurwa Health Centre IV in Hamurwa Town Council, Rubanda District, and a resident of Mitooma District, was arrested on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from a church in Nakawa, Kampala.

He had publicly requested to be prayed for and confessed to killing Leonada Kobusingye, a resident of Hataaba Village, Shebeya Parish, Hamurwa Sub-County, Rubanda District.

On July 30, 2025, Kobusingye was discovered stabbed to death in a room at Cheers Pub and Accommodation, located behind the former Equity Bank building in Central East Cell, Central Division, Kabale Municipality.

Investigations show that Kobusingye had checked into the lodge the previous day, identifying herself as Allen Orishaba and accompanied by a man who only introduced himself as Julius. The pair claimed to be from the Uganda–Rwanda border town of Katuna in Kabale District.

The lodge attendant stumbled upon the scene at around 9:51 a.m. during routine cleaning, finding the woman lying in a pool of blood on the bed with four stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered next to the body, alongside an unused HIV/syphilis testing kit and a syringe. Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, says that after Mwesiime’s arrest, he was held at Jinja Road Police Station until Wednesday, when he was transferred to Kabale Police Station—where the crime occurred—for further investigations.

Maate says Mwesiime will be charged in court after investigations are complete. A police detective at Kabale Police Station revealed that Mwesiime told investigators he initially worked for the deceased as a laundry helper before their relationship developed into a love affair. Mwesiime reportedly claimed he decided to kill Kobusingye after she became pregnant, refused to have an abortion, and demanded marriage.

He allegedly feared becoming a laughingstock for marrying an older woman. Mwesiime also told police he was further angered after discovering that Kobusingye was HIV positive.

****

URN