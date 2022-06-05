Climate change blamed as malaria cases rise in Kaabong

Kaabong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kaabong District is experiencing a surge in malaria cases due to the return of rains in the region.

The number of malaria cases increased rapidly in March and reached its peak in May when the rains gained momentum.

Dr. Sharif Nalibe, the Kaabong District Health Officer, says that most health facilities are struggling to accommodate patients as their numbers exceed the ward capacity.

He says that 50 percent of the children under five years of age that come to seek treatment have malaria, followed by other infections like diarrhea and anemia resulting from malnutrition in the district.

He noted with concern the low usage of treated mosquito nets in the community, saying that residents instead misuse them for other purposes like keeping poultry in villages.

Dr. John Bosco Lopoi, the acting medical superintendent of Kaabong General Hospital, says that the health care system is overwhelmed by the surge in childhood infections.

Dr. Lopoi says that currently, the hospital is serving Kotido, Kaabong, and Karenga districts and the neighboring communities from Kenya and South Sudan.

He said all the wards are congested and patients may be forced to be admitted on verandas and under the trees within the hospital compound.

The surge in malaria cases has also come with complaints of drug shortages from patients. Lucy Maruk, a resident of Lukumoi village in Lobongia sub-county, said her child was admitted three days ago but never received any treatment.

She told URN that they rarely get treatment from the government health facilities and sometimes they are referred to private clinics. She said Some people are now resorting to private facilities even when they are quite expensive.

*****

URN