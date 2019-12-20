Clerics caution christians on excessive merrymaking during christmas

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians have been asked to focus on the commemoration of the birth of Jesus and not on food and merrymaking.

Bishop Charles Collins Andaku, of Madi West Nile Diocese while presenting the Christmas message on Thursday said that instead of worshiping and serving Jesus Christ many Christians focus on boozing and indulging in immoralities.

The Bishop also cautioned the business community not to take advantage of Christmas to increase the costs of food with an aim of making quick money.

In Mukono, the Bishop Mukono Diocesan Bishop James William Ssebaggala should not engage in excessive merrymaking during the festive season.

He asked Christians to return to their roots of understanding the true meaning of Christmas.

Ssebaggala also noted that the devil has robbed people’s innocence directing them to destroy their lives through excessive consumption of alcohol.

*****

URN