Class of 2024 of the RAHU Peer Educators Academy graduates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) has held a colorful graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 of the Peer Educators Academy.

The ceremony February 28th at Lungujja had a record 73 young people, who have successfully completed their year of service graduating, compared to 40 last year. This was an 82.5% increase in the number of graduates. The cohort represented diverse youth groups, including individuals with disabilities.

Speaking at the graduation, Benson Muhindo, the Acting Country Director of RAHU, emphasized the importance of initiatives like the Peer Educators Academy in addressing gaps in the current education system.

“While the Ministry of Health is working diligently to integrate sexual and reproductive health education into formal school curriculums, there remains a significant need to address the gaps in rural and underserved communities,” Tumwine explained. “Peer Educator Academies fill these gaps by offering a more interactive and accessible learning environment where youth can learn from one another.”

Similarly, Reach Hand Uganda CEO, Humphrey Nabimanya, acknowledged the vital role of peer educators. “The Peer Educators are leaders of today, not tomorrow. Their dedication and impact on their communities are immeasurable, and their commitment to spreading knowledge on sexual and reproductive health is truly inspiring,” Nabimanya remarked.

The Peer Educators Academy is an initiative by Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) that annually enrolls and empowers a number of young people between the ages of 18-30 with the knowledge, skills, and leadership abilities necessary to engage with their peers about issues to do with Sexual Reproductive Health & Rights (SRHR).

Over the course of one month, participants undergo intensive mentorship and training, where they are introduced to crucial topics such as sexual health, consent, family planning, HIV prevention, and gender equality. They are then offered a one year volunteer opportunity, which allows them to apply what they’ve learned while engaging in the organization’s ongoing projects. This hands-on experience includes taking lead on peer learning sessions in community and school outreaches organised by the organisation.

Graduates experiences

The 2024 graduates shared their transformative journeys, with many highlighting the unique, peer-led learning environment.

Nantambi Esther, the Best Female Peer Educator Staff Choice awardee, reflected on the power of diversity within the academy, saying, “This year has been an incredible journey. The academy has taught me the power of diversity and how we can make our work more impactful by learning from each other’s experiences.”

Kia Allen Olaye, a young participant, expressed how the program helped her gain a deeper understanding of sexual health. “Before joining the academy, I didn’t have enough information about sexual health, and what we were taught at school didn’t feel complete. At the academy, I learned about consent, safe sexual practices, and how to communicate with peers about these issues. The emphasis on peer-led education made it much more engaging and effective,” Kia explained.

Parents’ perspectives

Fauziah Nakiboneka, said the way sexual and reproductive health is taught in Peer Educator Academies is far different from what children learn in school. Schools often teach in a rigid, formal way that doesn’t always resonate with my child. Peer Educator Academies are more engaging and make young people feel comfortable asking questions and discussing sensitive topics. This approach is more holistic and helps them connect with the material on a deeper level.

Mr. Mwima Yahaya, the uncle of Nakuma Fatuma, emphasized, “Traditional school settings often fail to meet the unique needs of young people with disabilities. However, Peer Educator Academies create a personalized and inclusive environment where all youth, including those with disabilities, can learn in a supportive, non-judgmental space.”

Applications for 2025

Apply via https://forms.gle/hEpPe18jRXg5mrg26 and be part of the next cohort.

