Clan chiefs summon MPs Otto, Olanya over the Rumored purchase of Amuru hot springs

Amuru , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pagak and Lamogi clan chiefs tasked the Aruu County Member of parliament, Samuel Odonga Otto and his Kilak South counterpart, Gilbert Olanya over the weekend to explain the alleged sale of Amuru Hot Springs.

In April this year, Odonga Otto entered an agreement with the family of Charles Nyeko to buy 10 acres of land around the hot springs in Amoyokuma ward, Amoyokuma Parish Amuru Town Council Amuru district at Shillings 15 million with the aim of constructing a hotel.

The transaction has since triggered uproar from the public. Rwot Solomon Milton Omila Omwole II, the Pagak clan Chief, says he got concerned after receiving news that Amuru Hot Springs that were being used for cultural rituals had been sold to Odonga Otto.

He explains that they decided to convene a meeting with the parties involved to establish whether the land in question belongs to Nyeko or is communally owners since it has for long been used by residents for communal grazing.

Rwot Omila also they wanted to ensure that the cultural sites around the Hot springs are not affected by the developments.

In his response, Odonga Otto explained that while signing the agreement, they left a distance of at least 1.3km from the hot springs and land he bought.

He also says they considered the NEMA act, which creates a buffer of at least 25 meters from a water source.

The Kilak South MP, Gilbert Olanya, said the rumors about the purported sale of springs are politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing his name.

He said there is need to establish investments and developments around the hot springs for the benefit of the community.

The meeting set August 2, 2020 as the date for demarcating the boundaries of cultural site.

URN