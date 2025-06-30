CJ Owiny-Dollo credits Justice Sarah Langa for many reforms in judiciary

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo has hailed Lady Justice Sarah Langa Siu for her unwavering dedication, integrity, and outstanding contribution to Ugandan’s judiciary.

This was at a Thanksgiving ceremony held in honor of Justice Langa at her home in Kabosa Village, Kwapa Sub-county, Tororo District on Saturday.

Presiding as chief guest at the ceremony, Justice Owiny-Dollo praised Justice Langa who is currently the head of the Wakiso High Court Circuit, for her transformative impact on the judiciary and urged female judicial officers to emulate her.

“Soon we shall have a female Chief Justice. My sisters in the judiciary work with dedication and distinction,” said Owiny-Dollo.

The event, which drew leaders from the judiciary, executive, and legislature, as well as cultural leaders, family, and friends from across the country, was a celebration of Justice Langa’s distinguished career and service to the nation as well as a celebration of her recent appointment as a judge of the High Court in March 2025.

Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija described Justice Langa as a “hardworking woman” who consistently excels under pressure. He lauded her time as Chief Registrar, where she effectively managed demanding workloads while motivating those around her.

Deputy Chief Justice Emeritus Richard Buteera emphasized the importance of family upbringing in shaping leaders like Langa.

“We shall know them by their fruits, and here you are,” he remarked, praising her family’s strong values.

Justice Jamson Karemani, co-chair of the organizing committee, acknowledged that appointments are divine and thanked Justice Langa for trusting the committee with the occasion. He also thanked attendees for making the event memorable.

Her brother, Eng. Stephen Langa, shared memories of their late mother, who, though uneducated, prioritized education for her children. He described Justice Langa as “an educated version” of their mother, whose faith and resilience laid the foundation for her success.

The acting chief registrar, Pamella Lamunu Ocaya, praised Langa’s exemplary leadership of the Lower Bench and affirmed continued prayers and support from the judicial fraternity.

“You earned the respect of your peers and the confidence of your superiors, including the appointing authority,” she noted.

James Ereemye Jumire Mawanda, Judiciary PRO, representing registrars, expressed gratitude for her mentorship and commitment.

Magistrates also paid tribute, with HW Nabende describing her as “a mother and a friend.” As a token of appreciation, Chief Magistrates presented two cows, while grade one magistrates donated 30 goats.

Daphne Ayebare, a Grade I Magistrate and Vice President of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association, commended Langa’s personal touch in knowing each magistrate and their stations. “You disciplined us with kindness. You mentored us well. We are truly blessed to have you,” she said.

Cultural leaders also honored Justice Langa’s achievements. The Kwar Adhola, Moses Owor, said she has made the Japadhola community proud, being only the second person from Padhola to reach such judicial heights.

Justice Isaac Bonny Teko, representing “Team 21” (her cohort of judges), described her as spiritual, intelligent, and a reliable mentor who warmly welcomed new judicial officers. “She was the first female High Court Judge from Tororo. We see her going even higher,” he said.

Her daughter, Natasha, described her as “a star and a woman of excellence,” thanking her for her influence and strength as a mother and role model.

Justice Langa, accompanied by her husband, Dr. Godfrey Siu thanked the Chief Justice, referring to him as “a father” for his leadership and mentorship. She expressed gratitude to the judiciary’s top management for entrusting her with responsibilities and encouraged judicial officers to remain committed and hardworking.

She also thanked her husband, Dr. Siu, for his unwavering support, and her children for their patience and understanding throughout her demanding career.

Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth, celebrated Justice Langa as the first female Chief Registrar from the greater Tororo region, calling her elevation a source of regional pride.

The Thanksgiving celebration was marked by prayers, praise and worship, music, and testimonies of Justice Langa’s impact both on and off the bench. Though funded entirely by her friends, the event underscored her stature as a judicial leader, community unifier, mentor, and devoted family woman.

Throughout the day, the tributes painted a picture of a woman whose career is defined by integrity, humility, mentorship, and a deep commitment to justice—a legacy that continues to inspire within Uganda’s judiciary and beyond.

The Paramount Chief of the Iteso, Paul Sande Emolot, said Justice Langa had expanded the visibility of the Judiciary in rural areas like Kwapa. He praised her for supporting alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms that have reduced case delays and improved access to justice. He also thanked the Chief Justice for operationalizing High Court circuits in Kumi and Pallisa, which benefit the Iteso and surrounding communities.

Chief Magistrate Moses Nabende, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said Langa offered not just leadership but genuine care and guidance. “She gave us a mother and a friend,” he said.

URN