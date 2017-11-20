City Tyres sponsors 7 for Formula One Grand Prix

Next year’s winners of the promotion will go to Europe

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | Another lucky batch of seven Ugandans will experience a rare opportunity of watching the Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This courtesy of City Tyres and Pirelli who concluded their second promotion of rewarding Ugandans with an all-expenses paid trip to watch the finale of the world’s biggest racing competition at the Yas Marina circuit on Nov. 26. The first group went last year.

The winners are Moses Ategeka, Ronald Mwanje, Victor Lemeri, Richard Okullo, Kizito Sebanna, Sam Tushabe and Intercar Uganda Limited. City Tyres Marketing Manager Herbert Bashasha said the group will watch the qualifying round on Nov. 25 where they will also get a chance to meet the F1 drivers before they watch the main race the next day.

Meanwhile, during the last draw held at City Oil in Kamwokya, the Area Manager East Africa Pirelli Giovanni Tolasi said that winners of next year’s promotion will be flown to another destination in Europe. The venue will be named at a later date.

The other winners included Majid Zziwa, Gateway Bus Services and Dennis Ssempebwa who will get full car service, 50 litres of fuel and a dinner for two at Café Javas respectively.

In the last draw of the promotion, Kizito Ssebaana who works with Bismarkan coaches was the first to be drawn. Dusman Okee, the President of the Federation of Motorsport Uganda picked his coupon. To enter the draw, participants have to buy four Pirelli tyres at any City Tyres outlet.

The other two winners, Tushabe and Intercar Uganda Limited were drawn by Sarah Rubanga Kaggwa, the Honorary Vice Counsel of the Canadian Embassy and Domenico Fornara, the Italian Ambassador to Uganda respectively. Intercar Uganda will pick a representative for the trip.

At the event, Bashasha said the FMU President Okee would travel with the winners due to FMU’s partnership with the City Tyres-Pirellli Formula One promotion. Ambassador Fornara said “I thank City Tyres for this great initiative which promotes good products, road safety and nice holidays, he added “I thank Pirelli also for being at the heart of this promotion and I wish all the winners a great time in Abu Dhabi.”

The Pirelli boss said: “We appreciate the business we do with City Tyres and we thank them for all the work they have done and we thank them for brining such an experience to the Ugandans and also thank them for supporting Italian initiatives.”