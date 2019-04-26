CID summons Bobi Wine for defying IGP’s guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has summoned Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on accusation of inciting violence.

In summons signed by Senior Commissioner, Joseph Obwana, on behalf of CID director Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Grace Akullo, Kyagulanyi is accused of defying Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, who had earlier cancelled the Kyarenga Extra concert.

He has been ordered to appear to CID headquarters at Kibuli on Friday at 2 pm.

Akullo’s summons to Kyagulanyi is titled Invitation for Interview and Statement Recording Vide Katwe CRB: 646/2019 (Incitement to Violence and Unlawful Assembly).

“Inquiries are being conducted in the above-quoted reference whereby on the 22/04/2019, you were allegedly involved in inciting violence and unlawful assembly in defiance of the Inspector General of Police guidelines during the preparation of Kyarenga Extra Concert in Busabala,” reads the summons in part.

Ochola on Easter Sunday issued a letter through the Director of Operations Uganda Police Force, AIGP Asuman Mugenyi cancelling Bobi Wine’s Easter Monday concert on grounds that his previous music concerts held at the same beach fell short of security guidelines.

The police chief stated that Kyagulanyi’s shows have several times turned into a public nuisance, violated traffic rules and regulations and caused other misconducts, which don’t only breach law but endanger the lives of other people who are not even part of his music events.

Security forces put Kyagulanyi under house arrest but on Thursday he travelled to Bugiri to attend the burial of former Bugiri District Chairman Siraji Lyavala.

In Bugiri, Bobi Wine told mourners that he was compelled to attend the burial because Lyavala was a dependable leader who believed in democracy.

Kyagulanyi adds that the deployment of police office officers around his home is illegal and he vowed to continue demanding for freedom.

******

URN