CID investigations link parliament suspect to Masaka murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has identified a man arrested at Parliament with a human head this afternoon as a 22-year-old Joseph Nuwashaba, a resident of Kizinda, Bushenyi district.

According to a statement issued by the CID Public Relations Officer Charles Twiine Mansio, Nuwashaba was arrested at 11:30 a.m. by Police officers manning security at Parliament and upon search, he was found with a head of a seemingly young child of about 5 to 8 years in a box that was wrapped like a gift.

Police says that in a related incident, their officers in Masaka received a report of the murder of an unknown kid whose torso in Kijabweni. The deceased has been identified as three-year-old Faith Kyamagero.

“The two separate body parts are being examined by our medical experts to establish whether they bear the same DNA and upon proof, the suspect will be charged with murder. UgandaPolice condemns such incomprehensible acts of crime, and we wish to assure the general public that the investigations are vigorously being undertaken to ensure that the perpetrators are taken to Court,” reads the statement.

While at parliament, the suspect told police officers that he was delivering a gift to the Speaker.

URN