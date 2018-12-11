Church members beat Fort Portal journalist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Superior Mugaga, a journalist with Voice of Tooro-VOT FM in Fort Portal town is recuperating at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital following an attack by members of Jerusalem Miracle Centre in West Division.

Mugaga was thumped by the church members on Sunday when he went to cover a land wrangle between Jerusalem Miracle Centre led by Pastor, Dan Mubiru and Miracle Center in the same division. According to Mugaga, the church members pounced on him after one of them singled him out as a journalist.

He says the angry church members assaulted him and broke his teeth, tore his shirt and confiscated his phone and recorder among other items. Mugaga says the church members later threw him outside where a Boda boda cyclist picked him and took him to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention.

Pastor Mubiru told URN at Fort Portal Police Station that he heard about the incident since he was away when it happened.

The Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe told URN that Mugaga was yet to report the attack. She however, said they are aware of the land wrangles between the two churches, saying they will bring to book whoever assaulted the journalist once he files a case.

URN