CHRIS MAGEZI: UPDF will not release Besigye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hours after the Supreme Court pronounced itself on military courts, colonel Chris Magezi, Military Assistant in charge of Public Relations of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) has tweeted on his X account what he said was an Official Statement from UPDF, defying the rulings. (click to read @ChrisOMagezi posts)

At exactly 2.45am this morning, he said on X “UPDF official Statement: The General Court Martial will continue to TRY ANYONE WHO CONSPIRES TO MURDER THE PRESIDENT, COMMITS ARMED REBELLION AGAINST UGANDA, AND ENGAGES IN TERRORISM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF UGANDA. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL COL. KIZZA BESIGYE BE RELEASED UNTIL HE FACES THE FULL EXTENT OF MARTIAL LAW. The final decision on this matter will be taken by the CIC and Chairman of the High Command, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.”

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Defence Ministry spokesperson, Acting Major General Felix Kulayigye, could not immediately be reached for a comment.

UPDF Issues Statement after #Uganda ‘s Supreme Court Halts Trial of Civilians in Military Court. The statement released at 0254Hrs on 1 Feb 2025 by Col Chris Magezi, the Military Assistant of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, reads:

Who is Chris Magezi?

Colonel Magezi, a seasoned military officer with a background in public relations, brings a wealth of experience in information management to the role he was assigned in August last year, according to the reliable online publication Kampala Post.

Kampala Post states that his colleagues in the military have pointed out that his promotion and appointment in August were a testament to his hard work and dedication to the defence forces.

Prior to his appointment, Colonel Magezi served as the Director of Public Information at the Land Forces Headquarters and previously served as Spokesperson of the Special Forces Command (SFC).

Col Magezi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication and a Master’s degree in Business Administration both from Makerere University and has completed his Advanced Command and Staff Course at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK.

He also holds a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College London, United Kingdom.

When contacted about his appointment, Colonel Magezi said, “True, I have been elevated to Col and appointed Military Assistant to CDF in charge of Public Relations. Thank you for your prayers!”

Col Magezi attended his Basic Military Course at Singo in 1999. He later went to Kenya for a brief course in Peace and Support Operations. He attended the Officer Cadet Course at the School of Infantry, Jinja, between 2000 – 2001, before going for the Company Commanders Course at Junior Command and Staff College, Jinja, in 2009. He also attended the Junior Command and Staff Course in Jinja in 2018 before traveling to the UK for his specialized course.

Col Magezi, who attended primary and secondary school in Masindi, graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism and Communication from Makerere University in 2015.

Magezi also served as Public Information Officer/Spokesman for the UPDF Contingent, AMISOM, Somalia, between July 2009 – July 2011, and also as UPDF Spokesman for Operation Lightning Thunder, DRC. Magezi was also the spokesperson of the Government of Uganda Delegation during the Juba Peace Talks (LRA) and UPDF Spokesman for Northern Uganda, Gulu, during the Lord’s Resistance Army conflict. Between 2003 – 2007, Magezi served as UPDF Spokesman for the 2 Infantry Division, Mbarara, and the 5 Infantry Division, Pader. During Operation Iron Fist (2001-2003), Magezi was a Platoon and later a Company Commander of the 23rd Infantry Battalion, with its headquarters in Gang-Dyang, Kitgum, under the 503 infantry brigade.

The unit conducted mobile infantry operations in Kitgum, Pader, and Southern Sudan, pursuing LRA remnants wherever they went