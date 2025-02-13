Cholera outbreak reported in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE IDEPENDENT | A cholera outbreak has been reported in Labongo Layamo Sub-county Kitgum District.

According to a statement released by the District Cholera Taskforce, the cases were reported from Ocettoke East village, where a family of seven was rushed to Kitgum General Hospital after exhibiting symptoms of cholera.

Upon arrival at the hospital, three of the family members tested positive for cholera strain 0139. The patients are currently receiving treatment at the Kitgum General Hospital isolation unit, and their condition is reported to be stable.

According to Titus Komakech, the Surveillance Focal Person, the samples of the three confirmed cases will be transported to the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Kampala for further confirmation and analysis using a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

“We received a signal through a direct call to our surveillance team, and we quickly responded by evacuating the affected family members to Kitgum General Hospital,” Komakech said. “We are working closely with the health teams on the ground to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.” ‘

This is not the first reported case of cholera in Kitgum, last month; one confirmed case was reported in Kitgum Municipality, specifically in Ayul C Cell in Pager Division. The victim had a travel history to Agoro Sub-county in Lamwo district where a cholera outbreak was reported early this year.

Komakech has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to control the outbreak, including intensified surveillance, contact tracing, and public education on cholera prevention and control.

Komakech advised residents of Labongo Layamo Sub-county to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of cholera, including washing their hands frequently with soap and clean water, avoiding eating raw or undercooked food, and drinking only boiled or chlorinated water.

“This is a reminder of the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices and taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases”. He explained.

URN