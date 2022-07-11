Chipper Cash celebrates 4th anniversary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To celebrate the Chipper Cash four-year journey in Uganda, the company treated some of its users to a breakfast customer meet at Mestil Hotel Friday.

Speaking at the breakfast that had key media personalities Anne Kansiime and Timothy Code as hosts, Dan Tumuramye the Country Director for Chipper Cash Uganda shared new information on some of the most exciting features recently launched. He mentioned users being able to send money to non-Chipper users at no cost. He additionally unveiled the forthcoming exciting features on the Chipper money moving platform.

“Chipper Cash celebrated four years of enabling more and more people to move money freely across borders,” Tumuramye said.

Chipper Cash was founded in 2018 by Maijid Moujaled, of Ghanaian descent, and Uganda’s very own Ham Serunjogi, to enable African consumers to send money to each other and across national borders more cheaply and easily.

“At the core of many business origin stories is people taking an initiative to build products and services that they’d like to use for themselves, if for no other reason. Chipper is no different – a little less than four years ago Maijid and I set off on a journey to make sending money across and within Africa easy, accessible, and maybe even fun,” Ham Serunjogi, Chipper Cash CEO said.

In the past 12 months, Chipper has expanded its reach in the continent by launching in South Africa. It has also broadened it’s global footprint by opening in the UK and US. In addition, Virtual Cards are now live in Nigeria and our Global Stocks product is now available in Uganda along with the sending to Non-Chipper users facility.