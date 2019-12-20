Chinese national killed in Kampala suburb

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja Road Police Station has launched an inquiry into the death of a Chinese national only identified as Fan.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, said Fan’s death was brought to police’s attention on Friday morning by his colleague, Zhang Chunmu.

According to Zhang’s statement, recorded at Jinja Road Police Station, Fan was killed by three men and a woman who raided their home in Mbuya II zone at around 2 a.m.

The thugs allegedly broke into the house, tied Fan with ropes, beat him while demanding that he reveals where he had put some items. Zhang, who in his statement said had visited Fan and allocated a room where to sleep was the only witness of the incident.

Zhang explained to police that he was also beaten and locked in his room by the attackers but he managed to clearly see faces of some of the thugs whom he can identify if paraded before him.

Zhang said he used his teeth to free himself and later rushed to the police where he opened a case. Owoyesigyire said the state in which the house was found, it pointed out that the thugs came looking for particular items which are yet to be established.

Police have already alerted the Chinese Embassy about Fan’s death. Fan’s body was taken to Mulago hospital for a postmortem.

Two years ago, a Chinese national, Yei Su, 50, was shot dead in Mukono town. Su was a cashier in one of the Chinese owned Nile Steel and Plastics Ltd. A joint security team launched a hunt for the suspects who were been captured on Closed Circuit Television -CCTV cameras.

Police later identified the suspect as Joseph Narunda, Robert Kataala, Francis Ogwal and Julius Katongole, an employee of the company. The quartet gained access to the factory pretending to be customers, put deceased at gun point before demanding for money.

URN