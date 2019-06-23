Chinese, Indian nationals die in Kampala city accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three Chinese and an Indian National have been killed in an accident along Golf Course in Kampala.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, said the driver of UBA 111E lost control and swerved off the main road down to the Golf Course killing all the occupants on spot. Eyewitnesses said the car was over-speeding.

The victims were workers of Hema Beverages in Bwaise, Kawempe Division, in Kampala.

They are Deleep Kalakada 22, the driver who is an Indian national.

The Chinese nationals are Xu Xiang Sheng, 29, Wei Ya Wei 28, and Su Wei 35.

Police crime and traffic report of 2018 show 3,193 people died in accidents.

On average, road accidents claim 10 lives.

Top accidents of 2018 included Kapchorwa Hill carnage that killed 24 occupants on December 8th and Kiryandongo Gaaga Bus that killed 22 passengers.

Four Chinese nationals have died in an accident that occurred along Yusuf Lule Road near the fairway traffic lights junction Police has blamed the tragedy on overspeeding #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/phxjidIjgM — Namajja Irene (@NamajjaIreneNBS) June 23, 2019

URN