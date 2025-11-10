China remains our ‘most irreplaceable customer,’ says CEO of US Soybean Export Council

NEW YORK | Xinhua | China remains our “most irreplaceable customer,” said Jim Sutter, chief executive officer of the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC).

“We have been in China since 1982. Over the past 43 years, we’ve invested in relationship-building, training and cooperation with the Chinese industry to create mutual trust,” Sutter told Xinhua in an online interview.

According to Sutter, the USSEC maintains a team of about 20 staff members in China, working closely with feed, livestock and food companies on programs related to feed formulation, sustainability and quality management.

After more than four decades of cooperation, the agricultural partnership between the two countries “has brought tremendous mutual benefits,” Sutter said, expressing strong confidence in the Chinese market.

He is leading the U.S. soy delegation at this year’s China International Import Expo (CIIE), participating in agricultural forums and engaging directly with buyers at the U.S. pavilion.

A total of 13 U.S. agricultural commodity groups — covering soybeans, corn, dairy and meat — are exhibiting together to showcase the quality, sustainability and reliability of American farm products, he said.

“CIIE gives us the opportunity to tell our Chinese partners face to face that we’re still here,” Sutter said. “It’s an important way to demonstrate our continued commitment to cooperation.”

Sutter praised China’s continued policy of opening up. “That’s a very wise policy,” he said. “China and the world have much to offer each other, and cooperation benefits both sides enormously.”

“Agriculture has always been a bridge between nations,” he said. “In this period of uncertainty, our responsibility is to keep that bridge strong — not let it collapse.” ■